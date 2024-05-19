Footage of newly-built mosque in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan (VIDEO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A video about the newly-built Zangilan Mosque has been posted on the official Youtube channel of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The opening ceremony, held on May 18, was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The foundation of the new mosque in Zangilan was laid by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 26, 2021, following the liberation of the city. The construction of the mosque was carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of PASHA Holding LLC.

During the occupation period, the historic mosque in the city of Zangilan was used as a stable. Built in the 19th century and designated as an architectural monument, the mosque was demolished, losing up to 70 percent of its original appearance.

Following the liberation of the territories, restoration and construction works commenced on the Zangilan Mosque as part of projects aimed at restoring historical, religious, and cultural monuments in Karabakh. A team of local and foreign experts assessed the existing building of the mosque, leading to a decision to proceed with its conservation.

Adjacent to the historic mosque, which underwent conservation, a new mosque was constructed. The mosque includes prayer halls accommodating 220 and 100 worshippers, respectively.

At the site of the historic Zangilan City Mosque, destroyed during the occupation, an open-air exhibition has been established. This exhibition portrays the comprehensive vandalism inflicted upon numerous religious monuments in Karabakh and East Zangazur territories.