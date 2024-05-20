Netanyahu and US presidential aide discuss situation in Netanyahu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. On May 19, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Prime Minister's press service said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the main topic of their conversation was the situation in the Gaza Strip, including the ongoing operations of the Israeli army in the Rafah area, located south of the enclave.

"The parties discussed the continuation of the war in the Gaza Strip, paying special attention to the issue of welfare, humanitarian assistance to residents of the strip, negotiations on the release of hostages and what is happening in the north," the report says.

Also present at the meeting were Israeli Strategic Planning Minister Ron Dermer, Jewish National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, and White House National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk.