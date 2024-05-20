Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Russian to send rescuers to Iran to participate in search for helicopter

Russia Materials 20 May 2024 03:06 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, on behalf of the country's President Vladimir Putin, will send a group of rescuers to Tabriz to participate in the search for the helicopter of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, the press service of the ministry says, Trend reports.

It is reported that rescuers from the Tsentrospas detachment and the Center for Special Risks of Rescue Operations Leader - 47 people in total - are ready to depart.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.

