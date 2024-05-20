Kazakhstan, Russia discuss boosting trade and economic relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 20. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Astana for the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Trend reports via Akorda.

Tokayev, in his greeting to the Russian diplomat, remarked on the steadily improving state of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, which he characterized as one of strategic alliance and partnership.

The meeting focused on further strengthening of trade and economic cooperation and promoting investment and industrial cooperation.

The Kazakh President stressed the necessity of implementing past high-level agreements. He said all the assignments are strategic and aim to deepen diverse ties between the two countries.

The sides also discussed topical issues of the regional and international agenda, interaction in multilateral formats, and integration associations.

