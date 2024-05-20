Azerbaijan-Georgian MFAs conduct next round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The next round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia was held in Baku, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Georgian delegation was headed by First Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.

During the consultations, the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between the countries in political, trade-economic, transport-energy, cultural-humanitarian, and other spheres were discussed.

Furthermore, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of ties between the countries, emphasizing that the mutually beneficial strategic partnership relations developing in the conditions of good neighborliness are an important factor for the development of the South Caucasus region, and in particular, that the world-scale energy and transport projects implemented through joint efforts and with the participation of the two countries ensure the foundations of economic development in the region, as well as contribute to stability and security.

The meeting emphasized the importance of high-level mutual visits and the activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Issues.

Meanwhile, a continuation of the practice of coordination and mutual support on issues of importance for both countries within the framework of international and regional organizations, as well as the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia trilateral and other multilateral cooperation platforms, was highlighted.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on regional security issues, the legal framework, and draft documents under consideration.

The Georgian side was informed about the organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will hold in November this year.

In the course of the meeting, the Georgian side was informed about the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the establishment of stable peace in the region.

