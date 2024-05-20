Iranian President's helicopter crashes owing to technical glitch - IRNA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A helicopter carrying the Iranian President and his entourage from Khudaferin to Tabriz in the province of East Azerbaijan, located in northwestern Iran, crashed due to a technical malfunction, Iran's state news agency IRNA said, Trend reports.

Additional specifics about this information were not disclosed by the agency.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Al-Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

After the crash, the helicopter crew established communication twice before losing it.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

