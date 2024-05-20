Turkic Investment Fund to accelerate investments in public and private sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Turkic Investment Fund will accelerate investments in both the public and private sectors, Türkiye's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said, Trend reports.

"We are setting up a Turkic Investment Fund with an authorized capital of $500 million. Turkic states are expected to occupy an important place in the world economy by the end of 2024, achieving an economic growth of $1.9 trillion and a population of 178 million. The main goal of the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund within the framework of the vision of the Turkic World 2040 is to ensure the development of economic and commercial relations between Turkic countries," he added.

To note, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan approved the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund on May 30, 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel