IAEA's Grossi extends condolences over death of Iranian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi expressed condolences over the death of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and those accompanying him in a helicopter crash, Trend reports.

"I extend my condolences on the tragic passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other delegation members. Our thoughts are with their families and the people of Iran during this difficult time," Grossi said as he addressed the International Conference on Nuclear Security.

The participants of the conference then observed a minute of silence in memory of the Iranian officials.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz.

On May 20, Iran announced the death of nine people as a result of the helicopter crash.

Along with the President of Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in Tabriz and the imam of the mosque in Tabriz, Muhammad Ali Ali Hashemi, the governor of East Azerbaijan Province, Malik Rahmati, members of the security service of the Iranian President, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) employee, two pilots, and an unknown person were on board.