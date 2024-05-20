Investigation to try Iranian President's helicopter crash causes - chief of general staff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has ordered to investigate the causes of the crash of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his entourage from Khudaferin to Tabriz, the Iranian media said, Trend reports.

According to the information, a coordination meeting with the participation of several military officials and specialists was held today in this regard.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Al-Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

