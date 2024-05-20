New location where Iranian President's helicopter made hard landing identified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A new location has been identified where a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi from Khudaferin to Tabriz made a hard landing, the chairman of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pirhussein Kulivand said, Trend reports.

According to him, based on the information received, search and task forces are searching the area. Search operations were carried out in the most likely areas.

Kulivand reported that the weather conditions were unfavorable. The weather is foggy and raining.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.