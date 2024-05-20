Italy appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Italy has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Luca Di Gianfrancesco is set to take over from Claudio Taffuri in this position.

"I am very proud to serve our Country as the Ambassador of Italy in Baku. Together with the Embassy and the Italian Trade Agency, we will work to further strengthen relations between Italy and Azerbaijan in all areas of common interest, in order to build solid and lasting bridges between the two countries," said Ambassador Di Gianfrancesco.