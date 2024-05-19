Helicopter with Iranian President on board located post-crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi from Khudaferin to Tabriz that crashed earlier today is located between the villages of Ardashir and Barazin in the Varzagan district of East Azerbaijan province, Secretary General of the Red Crescent Society Yagub Soleimani said, Trend reports.

Fog and rain are reported in the region. Therefore, difficulties are experienced in conducting search operations.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.