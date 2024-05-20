Helicopter with Iranian President on board found

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The remains of a helicopter that transported Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi from Khudaferin to Tabriz have been found, the Chairman of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pirhuseyn Kulivand said, Trend reports.

According to him, search and rescue teams are currently moving towards the helicopter.

Kulivand once again noted the complexity of the terrain and unfavorable weather conditions.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. After the accident, it was managed to contact the helicopter crew twice. Later the connection was lost.