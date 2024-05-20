9 people die in helicopter crash, including President Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Nine people died in a helicopter crash, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports.

Along with the President of Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in Tabriz and the imam of the mosque in Tabriz Muhammad Ali Ali Hashim, the governor of the East Azerbaijan province Malik Rahmati, members of the security service of the Iranian President, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH) employee, two pilots and an unknown person, were on board.