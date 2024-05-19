EU closely monitoring situation regarding helicopter incident involving President of Iran - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The EU is closely monitoring the situation regarding the helicopter incident involving President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"Following closely reports that the helicopter carrying the Iranian President and the foreign minister has been forced to land unexpectedly and their condition not yet clear. Together with EU member states and partners, we are monitoring the situation closely," the post reads.

Earlier today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Rescue teams are on their way to the crash site.