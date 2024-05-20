Azerbaijan refuses to recognize Taiwan's independence - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan does not recognize Taiwan's independence, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

He made this statement in response to a media question about the inauguration of the "president" of the man who won the elections in Taiwan.

"As it was noted in the Foreign Ministry's statement of January 13 this year, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the policy of 'One China' and our country does not recognize Taiwan's independence," he stressed.

