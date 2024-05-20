Azerbaijan counts amount of soft loans granted to women entrepreneurs in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Around 193.8 million manat ($113.9 million) were provided by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund to finance 3726 investment projects, including 16.4 million manat ($9.6 million) of soft loans for 290 projects of women entrepreneurs during 2023, the statement of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Thus, loans granted to women entrepreneurs for investment projects amounted to 7.8 percent of the total number of projects and 8.5 percent of the total amount of loans granted.

A total of 145.9 million manat ($85.7 million) was granted by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund in 2022 to finance 2,726 investment projects, including 13.9 million manat ($8.1 million) of soft loans for 218 projects by women entrepreneurs. Thus, loans granted for investment projects by women entrepreneurs amounted to 7.9 percent of the total number of projects and 9.5 percent of the total amount of loans granted.

