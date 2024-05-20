Kazakhstan's president condoles death of Iranian president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 20. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed his condolences to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, and the entire Iranian people regarding the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and members of the government delegation in a helicopter crash, Trend reports via Akorda.

"With deep sorrow, I received the news of the death of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and his loyal companions. Raisi was an outstanding statesman who devoted his life to serving the interests of the Iranian state, improving the well-being of his people, and maintaining stability in the region.

As is well known, his initiatives and achievements were highly appreciated by the international community. In Kazakhstan, Raisi will always be remembered as a responsible leader, an authoritative politician of international stature, and a person who made a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation," the letter said.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

