Tajikistan announces its energy system's capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The capacity of Tajikistan's energy system is 5,757 megawatts, Zabirzoda Nekruy from the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan said during the Azerbaijani-Tajik business forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Tajikistan has a hydropower potential of 527 billion kWh, and 95 percent of this potential awaits development and investment," he explained.

The official pointed out that hydropower plants account for 88 percent, while thermal power plants account for 12 percent.

"Tajikistan is surrounded by countries with a projected structural deficit of electricity, such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, or with costly electricity production, which opens up attractive opportunities for export," emphasized Nekruy.

He also stated that construction is underway on the $1.16 billion energy project "Central Asia-South Asia," also known as "CASA-1000."

The project will allow the export of electricity from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Afghanistan, the official added.

To note, the business forum has featured the signing of seven documents on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel