Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 stands as number one issue on agenda - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 stands as the number one issue on the agenda, Head of the Azerbaijani State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbeyli told Trend on the sidelines of the national metrology forum in Baku.

“Our service carries out work within the framework of the green economy development process,” Abbasbeyli emphasized.

According to him, the most relevant issue is the integration of 'green documents' into the system of international standards for the development of the public procurement system.

“Such work is aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of the country’s economy. If the public procurement system takes into account green international requirements, then this will become a driver for expanding the green agenda in other areas of the country’s economy,” Abbasbeyli added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

