Azerbaijan counts mines discovered in liberated territories over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published weekly information on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The agency reported that during demining operations from May 13 to 19, 2024, in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, 24 anti-personnel mines, 11 anti-tank mines, and 16 unexploded ordnances were discovered and neutralized. A total of 308.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by the ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

