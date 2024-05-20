Azerbaijan's product quality control to boost its competitiveness - state antimonopoly service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Efforts invested in quality control of Azerbaijani products in the country will enhance their competitiveness, Chief of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control (AIBNDX) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Mammad Abbasbeyli said at the National Metrology Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He highlighted ongoing long-term reforms in Azerbaijan under the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development" program, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Azerbaijani products.

"The development of quality infrastructure fundamentally influences competition. In the market, the primary determinant of competitiveness of goods and services isn't solely price but rather the balance between price and quality," Abbasbeyli stressed.

Discussing the role of AIBNDX, he underscored that the primary objective of the state service is to regulate relations between entrepreneurs and consumers. This includes fostering a robust competitive environment, ensuring the provision of quality products and services to the populace, curbing monopolies, and bolstering the nation's economy through transparent and efficient operations.

"Our service is actively involved in metrological control. The primary objective of state metrological control is to mitigate potential threats to human life, health, and the economic interests of the state stemming from inaccurate measurement results across various sectors of the economy," he added.

He noted that local entities such as the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology (AZMI), the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology, and Patents (AZSTAND), the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center (AZAK), and the Consumer Goods Expertise Center (IMEM) operate under the state service to develop the infrastructure for ensuring the quality of products and services.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of utilizing calibration standards for quantitative units and possessing high-precision measuring instruments, which are particularly crucial for assessing both food and non-food products and testing construction materials manufactured domestically or imported into the country.

"Offering metrology services as a vital component of our country's quality infrastructure is crucial for fostering a conducive business environment," the state service chief emphasized.

He highlighted collaborative efforts between the Institute of Metrology of Azerbaijan and institutions in Türkiye, Germany, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and several other nations to leverage international expertise and adopt innovative practices.

