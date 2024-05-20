Azerbaijan tallies average monthly salary of local women for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The average monthly salary of women in Azerbaijan in 2023 was 739.3 manat ($434.9), while for men it was 1,066 manat ($627), according to preliminary data, Trend reports via the report of the country's State Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Issues.

Compared to 2022, the average monthly salary for both women and men increased in 2023.

In 2022, the average monthly salary for women was 649.1 manat ($381.8), and for men, it was 967.5 manat ($569).

According to data from the "Notification on Employment Contract" subsystem of the centralized electronic information system of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, as of March 1, 2023, the proportion of women among employed workers was 44.2 percent.

Employment contracts were signed with 778,500 women, of which 508,700 (65.3 percent) accounted for the public sector and 270,800 (34.7 percent) for the private sector.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel