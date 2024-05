Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 20. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan, according to the country's Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

The ministry said that during the visit it is planned to hold negotiations with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in narrow and expanded formats.

Additionally, the visit schedules signing bilateral documents.

