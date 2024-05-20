People's Artist of Azerbaijan performs concert program in Estonia's Tallinn (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vice-Rector of Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Professor Yegana Akhundova performed a concert program in Tallinn, Estonia, on May 18, 2024, Trend reports.

The concert in the large hall of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater featured famous Estonian musicians, academics Henry-David Varema, Arvo Leibur, Toomas Vavilov, and Azerbaijani musician Humay Hajizadeh.

The concert was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Estonia Anar Maharramov, Rector of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater, Professor Ivari Ilja, Chairman of the Center for Azerbaijani Culture in Estonia Niyazi Hajiyev, Estonian and Azerbaijani listeners.

The concert program included works by I. Brahms, H. Mahler, Estonian composer E. Magi, and Azerbaijani composers U. Hajibeyli and F. Amirov. Yegana Akhundova presented the audience with a series of "12 miniatures" by Fikret Amirov for piano while performing under video recording. The concert ended with applause from all the listeners. Pianist and professor Yegana Akhundova presented the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater with a CD of Fikret Amirov's piano works, which was included in the long list of the BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM category of the Grammy Awards.

Furthermore, Yegana Akhundova gave a master class for piano students of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre in Tallinn within the framework of the Erasmus+ international project.

Yegana Akhundova introduced the students to piano art, mastery, and counseling during class. During the master class, Professor Yegana Akhundova spoke and presented her work. She explained Azerbaijan's piano school and musical culture to Estonian Academy students.

