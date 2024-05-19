40 teams deployed in search for President Raisi, Iranian official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. 40 search teams are currently working to locate the helicopter that was carrying President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi after it crash-landed, says head of Iran's Red Crescent Society Pir-Hossein Kolivand, Trend reports.

Due to foggy weather, aerial search and rescue operations are impossible. Kolivand noted that the region is mountainous with impassable cliffs. He added that the search teams are continuing their efforts in all possible directions.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein-Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and Governor of East Azerbaijan