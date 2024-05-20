President of Uzbekistan expresses condolences over death of Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a letter of condolence to Iran's Supreme Spiritual Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei regarding the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation in a helicopter accident, Trend reports.

The letter acknowledges President Raisi's significant contribution to fostering comprehensive cooperation and fostering a mutually beneficial, long-term partnership between Uzbekistan and Iran.

Mirziyoyev conveyed heartfelt sympathy and support to the friendly people of Iran, as well as to the relatives and friends of the victims.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

