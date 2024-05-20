No DNA testing needed to set Iran's president, his entourage - Emergency Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. DNA testing is not required to identify the bodies of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, who died in a helicopter crash in the Varzagan district of East Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran, head of Iran's Emergency Management Organization Mohammad Hassan Nami said, Trend reports.

According to him, despite the fire after the helicopter crash, the bodies of the dead have been identified.

Nami noted that Tabriz Friday Imam Mohammad Ali Ali Hashim was burned less than the others. He also said the Friday Imam of Tabriz survived for an hour and called Iranian Presidential Chief of Staff Gholam Hossein Esmaili.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

After the crash, the helicopter crew established communication twice before losing it.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

Though after the crash, the helicopter crew was reachable twice, communication was cut later.

