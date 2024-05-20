Georgian parliament aims to override president's veto on foreign agents law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Georgian Parliament plans to override the veto imposed by President Salome Zourabichvili on the foreign agents law, said Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, Trend reports.

"Of course, the parliament will override this veto, as it clearly shows that the law is Georgian," Papuashvili told the reporters.

Meanwhile, on May 18, Zourabichvili vetoed the foreign agents law, stating that it should be repealed because it contradicts European standards and cannot be amended.

On May 14, the Georgian Parliament passed the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law in its third reading, prompting sharp warnings from the EU about potential threats to the country's integration into the European Union.

The consideration of the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" bill began in April. Since then, large-scale protests have been taking place in Georgia.