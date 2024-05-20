President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on conscription to active military service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for fixed-term active military service from July 1 through July 30, 2024, and the dismissal of servicemen of compulsory active military service to the reserve, Trend reports.

"Guided by paragraph 26 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, following Articles 12.3 and 40.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service" and in order to complete the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

1. From July 1 through July 30, 2024, to call up citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2006, who by the day of call-up (including this day) turned 18 years old, as well as citizens born in 1989–2005, aged up to 35 years old, who have not completed fixed-term active military service, have no right to deferment from call-up to fixed-term active military service, or are not exempted from call-up to fixed-term active military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan for fixed-term active military service.

2. From July 1 through July 30, 2024, to dismiss to the reserve the servicemen of compulsory active military service who have passed the term of service stipulated in Article 38.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service".

3. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall take measures stipulated by the legislation for execution of the decree," the decree of the head of state reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel