First vice president to serve as acting president of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The country's first vice-president Mohammad Mokhber will serve as Iran's president, Trend reports.

It is reported that according to Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution, in the event of the death of the President of Iran, his removal from office, resignation or illness for a period of more than 2 months, the First Vice President will temporarily serve as President based on the approval of the Supreme Leader of Iran.

According to Iran's constitution, a new president must be elected within a maximum of 50 days.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. After the accident, it was managed to contact the helicopter crew twice. Later the connection was lost.