Slovak PM Robert Fico's health condition revealed

World Materials 20 May 2024 15:27 (UTC +04:00)

Rana Abdurahmanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's health is improving, Trend reports.

Staff at the hospital where the prime minister is receiving treatment reportedly disseminated the word.

To note, on May 15, an attempt was made on the life of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula shot several times at Robert Fico, inflicting severe wounds, after he left the building where the Cabinet meeting was held. The wounded Prime Minister was taken to the hospital. The perpetrator was detained.

