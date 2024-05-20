Russian president holds phone talk with Iran's First VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with the First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber, Trend reports via the statement of the Russian presidential administration.

"The President of Russia offered his condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber, and the Iranian people following the plane disaster that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and several other officials. Vladimir Putin said he knew and regarded Raisi as a loyal colleague who personally contributed to the Russia-Iran friendship.

Mokhber expressed sincere gratitude for the words of sympathy and support during this difficult time for the country. Both sides emphasized their mutual commitment to further strengthening comprehensive Russian-Iranian cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," the statement said.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel