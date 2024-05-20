Media representatives explore Zangilan's Aghali Hotel in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, May 20. Media representatives visited the newly opened Aghalı Hotel in Aghaly village of Zangilan district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Aghalı Hotel nestles on the Hakari river's manmade lake, 20 kilometers from Zangilan's downtown.

The first floor of the three-story hotel has a lobby and nice waiting space. Restaurants will operate on the lobby's right and left. The right wing of the first floor has a 60-person conference hall and a 20-person meeting room for business gatherings. The left wing has a 76-person restaurant and conference room.



The hotel's second and third floors have similar rooms. Every floor has 39 rooms. A handicapped room is available on each hotel floor.

Fitness center is also available at Aghalı Hotel.

