Iran to elect new president within next 50 days at most - Supreme Leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A new Iranian president should be elected within the next 50 days, Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei said, expressing his condolences over the death of the president and other officials, Trend reports.

According to him, following Article 131 of Iran's Constitution, Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, will serve as the acting president.

The Iranian Supreme Leader emphasized that the first vice president, the chairman of the judiciary, and the chairman of the parliament should take steps to hold a presidential election.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

