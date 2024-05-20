BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Industrial expansion in Tajikistan presents significant opportunities, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir said at the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Tajikistan holds substantial potential for industrial growth. Presently, the country boasts approximately 800 mineral deposits, with around 100 currently under development," he stated.



The minister underscored that the period from 2022 to 2026 has been designated as the "Years of Industrial Development."

He also highlighted the anticipated rise in performance indicators within this sector. Additionally, Kabir noted the opportunities for industrial cooperation with Azerbaijan.

To note, the data from State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in 2023 reached $6.127 million, marking a 2.98 percent increase compared to 2022 ($5.949 million).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel