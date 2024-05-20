Tehran Stock Exchange halts operations due to Iranian president's death

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Tehran Stock Exchange suspended operations following reports of the death of the President of Iran, Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi, and his entourage in a helicopter crash, Trend reports.

The Iran Exchange Organization said that today the Tehran securities, food, and energy exchanges won't work.

The organization emphasized that it will provide information about the following days.

To note, a helicopter carrying Raisi and his entourage from Azerbaijan's Khudafarin to Tabriz crashed in the Varzagan district of the Iranian East Azerbaijan province on May 19.

Nine people, including Raisi, died in the crash.

