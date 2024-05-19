Iran identifies person who managed to get in touch after helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in Tabriz and the imam of the mosque in Tabriz, Ali Hashim, called on his mobile phone after the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi from Khudaferin to Tabriz made a hard landing, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Safari said, Trend reports.

According to him, the imam of the mosque contacted him twice and reported that his condition was serious. He also said that he heard the sound of an ambulance in the distance.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.