Azerbaijan national football team to take part in international tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan U19 national team will take part in a friendly tournament, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The tournament, which will be held from June 3 to 11, will be hosted by Moldovan Tiraspol. The opponents of our national team will be teams from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Moldova.

The U-19 national team will meet with peers from Kazakhstan and Moldova at the stadium "Sheriff" in Tiraspol, and with the national team of Türkiye U-20 - at the stadium "Dynamo" in Bender. The matches in Tiraspol will start at 20:30 Baku time and the other games - at 18:00.

In order to form the team, selection games will be held at the National Team Training Center on May 22–23. U-19 will hold a training camp in Baku from May 27 to June 2.

June 4

at 8:30 p.m. Azerbaijan (U-19) - Kazakhstan (U-19)

June 7

18:00. Azerbaijan (U-19) - Turkiye (U-20)

June 10

20:30. Azerbaijan (U-19) - Moldova (U-19)

