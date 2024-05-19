Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Eight ambulances sent to area where helicopter carrying President Raisi crash-landed

Iran Materials 19 May 2024 18:33 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Eight ambulances have been dispatched to the site where the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran made a hard landing, aid Mojtaba Khaledi, Spokesperson for Iran's Emergency Response Organization, Trend reports.

He stated that all measures are being taken to reach the site of the incident.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein-Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malik Rehmati crash-landed on its way from Hudafar to Tabriz.

