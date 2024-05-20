Azerbaijan lists early ex-IDPs to return home in liberated Jabrayil's villages (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, May 20. A total of 193 former IDPs will be resettled in the native Boyuk Marjanli, Karkhulu, Sarijalli and Mashanli villages of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district at the first stage, Ilhamiya Rzayeva from the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

She made the remark during the visit to the mentioned villages within a media tour of the Jabrayil district on May 20.

"In the first phase, 149 private houses will be built to resettle 542 people in the village of Boyuk Marjanli. The houses under construction have two, three, four, and five rooms. According to the master plan, the total area of the village is 362 hectares. It's planned to build 1,074 private houses and several multi-story residential buildings for a population of 6,230 people by 2040.

The plan includes the construction of an administrative building, a club-community center, a multifunctional building, sports and family wellness centers, a ceremonial house, a market complex, and other non-residential facilities.

Additionally, two schools and five kindergartens will be built in Boyuk Marjanli village to meet the needs of the population. According to the "First State Program of the Great Return," covering the period until 2026, the area of the planned territory in the first phase is 41 hectares," the official explained.

Then Rzayeva informed the media representatives about Karkhulu village, whose foundation was laid by the head of state a few days ago.

She pointed out that the village's planned area is 313 hectares, and it's intended to design and build 940 private houses and several multi-story block buildings for 4,428 residents by 2040.

"The village will have an administrative building, a club-community center, a family health center, sports and wellness centers, a household services enterprise, and trade and small business facilities. Besides, according to the master plan, the village will have two full secondary schools and four kindergartens to meet the needs of the population.

According to the "First State Program of the Great Return," the area of the planned territory in the first phase until 2026 is 125 hectares. At this stage, it's planned to design and build 145 private houses for 691 residents," said Rzayeva.

According to her, the total area of the village of Sarijalli is 330 hectares.

"An administrative building, club-community center, family and sports wellness centers, household services building, fire station, agro-technical park, ceremonial house, market, and small business facilities will be built here. The plan also includes two full secondary schools and four kindergartens to address demographic needs.

The "First State Program of the Great Return," encompassing 2026, calls for 104 hectares of planned territory in the first phase. This phase will build 242 private dwellings for 1,016 residents," she said.

Rzayeva also mentioned that by 2040, the planned area of Mashanli village will be 157.54 hectares.

“For 2,360 village residents, 590 private residences will be designed and built. An administrative building, club and community center, sports and fitness center, first-aid station, ceremony house, market complex, trade facilities, catering facilities, and small companies are proposed. In addition, the master plan calls for a full secondary school and two kindergartens in the village,” Rzayeva said.

At the first stage, 236 private houses will be built for 944 residents, the official added.

To note, on May 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the villages of Boyuk Marjanli, Karkhulu, Sarijalli and Mashanli in the Jabrayil district.

