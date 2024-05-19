Azerbaijan ready to provide support, following President Raisi's helicopter crash - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan is ready to provide all the necessary support regarding Iranian President's helicopter incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"We are deeply alarmed by the news about the helicopter crash carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdollahian and other officials. We hope and pray for their safety and protection as rescuers were attempting to reach the site. Azerbaijan, as a friendly and brotherly nation, is ready to provide all the necessary support," the MFA's post on X reads.

Earlier today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Rescue teams are on their way to the crash site.