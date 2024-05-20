Azerbaijani defense minister extends condolences to Iranian side on president's death

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolences to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Trend reports via the ministry.

"I am profoundly grieved to learn that the President of the fraternal Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, and his accompanying delegation perished in the crash of an Iranian Armed Forces helicopter.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the souls of the deceased in the unfortunate accident, share their relatives' anguish, and deeply condole with their families.



Bless their souls, Allah "letter reads.



To note, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed from Khudafarin to Tabriz on May 19.



A post-crash connection with the helicopter crew was twice obtained but lost.



Death was confirmed for the Iranian President and his delegation.

