Kyrgyzstan ramps up industrial production

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 20. Kyrgyzstan's industrial production for January through April 2024 reached 154.7 billion soms ($1.75 billion), which is a 2.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, Trend reports.

The production of refined petroleum products (up by 31 percent), wood and paper products, and printing activities (up by 28.7 percent) were the main drivers of the growth, according to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

Additionally, there was growth in textile manufacturing, clothing production (up by 19.6 percent), pharmaceuticals, food products (including beverages), and tobacco products (up by 18.2 percent), as well as rubber, plastic products, and construction materials (up by 3.6 percent).

On the other hand, there was a decrease in the production of primary metals (down by 6.3 percent), as well as in the extraction of minerals (down by 4.9 percent).

Meanwhile, industrial production amounted to 482.801 billion soms ($5.398 billion) in Kyrgyzstan last year, which is 9 percent higher than in 2022.