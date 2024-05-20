Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament condoles with Iran on President Raisi's death

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Speaker of Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova has expressed condolences to Chairman of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf over the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other accompanying persons in a helicopter crash, the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

Gafarova extended heartfelt condolences to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament, regarding the tragic accident. She conveyed her wishes, on her behalf and on behalf of the Milli Majlis members, for strength and resilience to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the friendly Iranian people.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

After the crash, the helicopter crew was contacted twice before losing contact.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

