Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association adopts 'Net Zero Accelerator' initiative ahead of COP29 (PHOTO)

Recently, the leading companies in the country's cement industry, "Norm" OJSC, Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC, Arkoz Cement, and Reges Cement, came together to establish the Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association (ACPA).

On May 6-7, the association's inaugural event centered around the "Net Zero Accelerator" initiative took place. The two-day event structured as workshops. To discuss CO2 emission reduction across the entire value chain, as well as legislation and regulations in this field, representatives from concrete producers, construction companies, various government agencies, and non-governmental organizations were invited to separate sessions. Throughout the event, extensive discussions were held, question-and-answer sessions were organized by the participants, and proposals were reviewed.

On the first day of the event, a MoU was signed between the members of the association and ECRA (European Cement Research Academy), a well-known cement research institution in Europe.

Within the framework of this cooperation, the parties envision preparing a "Net Zero Road Map" for the Azerbaijan cement industry, exchanging knowledge, existing resources, and best practices related to climate change mitigation, as well as sustainable development and emission reduction strategies. Local industry experts will collaborate with international experts on climate change and relevant government agencies to develop a roadmap, set targets, and define strategies. In this way, guided by state policy, the scientific and practical experiences of the European Cement Research Academy and the Global Cement and Concrete Association will be utilized.

As part of the initiative, companies will apply advanced technologies that enable the reduction of CO2 emissions in the cement and concrete sector, as well as seek to provide necessary support for the implementation of the industry's decarbonization efforts.

The “Net Zero Accelerator” initiative demonstrates the commitment of Azerbaijan's cement industry participants to sustainable development and the high importance they place on testing environmentally responsible practices. By taking this global initiative led by the Global Cement and Concrete Association, the ACPA members make a notable contribution to fulfilling the Azerbaijan’s global climate commitments.

It is important to note that the country's leading cement companies view the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year, as a favorable opportunity and intend to implement strategic planning for important environmental goals through continuous cooperation.