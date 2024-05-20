Turkish TUBITAK UME to assist Azerbaijan in establishing specialized reference labs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Turkish National Metrology Institute (TUBITAK UME) will assist Azerbaijan in establishing national reference laboratories for the construction, transportation, military industry, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors, Head of the Azerbaijani State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said at the metrology forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the Action Plan of the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026," approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, includes the creation of 20 new laboratories at the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology, or AzMI (in stages of 10 each).

"We signed a contract with TUBITAK UME in December 2023. This agreement provides for the establishment of 20 new laboratories by the end of 2026. Thus, Azerbaijan will have sufficient infrastructure to meet metrology tasks and cover all sectors of the economy involved in the production of various types of products in Azerbaijan," added Abbasbayli.

He also mentioned that currently, AzMI has six specialized laboratories (weight and measurement reference laboratories), but this number is insufficient, due to which an additional 20 laboratories will be established.

To note, the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK), established in 1963, implements regular projects together with the leading international organizations and universities.

