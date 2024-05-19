Security council meeting on Raisi's helicopter crash called off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council meeting has been called off, Trend reports.

Earlier, Iranian media sources reported that Iran's Supreme National Security Council is meeting with Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei following the helicopter crash involving President Ebrahim Raisi.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati crash-landed on its way from Hudafar to Tabriz.