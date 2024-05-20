NATO extends condolences over death of Iran's Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. NATO expressed condolences over the death of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and those accompanying him in a helicopter crash, Trend reports.

"Our condolences to the people of Iran for the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and others who perished in the helicopter crash," NATO Spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah wrote on her page on X.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz.

On May 20, Iran announced the death of nine people as a result of the helicopter crash.

Along with the President of Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in Tabriz and the imam of the mosque in Tabriz, Muhammad Ali Ali Hashemi, the governor of East Azerbaijan Province, Malik Rahmati, members of the security service of the Iranian President, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) employee, two pilots, and an unknown person were on board.