Turkmenistan, China discuss possibilities of further dev't of parliamentary relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 20. Turkmenistan and China discussed the possibilities of further development of parliamentary relations, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, and Vice-Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Shen Yueyue.

During the meeting, the head of the Turkmen parliament briefed the Chinese delegation on the work of the legislative body to ensure reforms in various sectors of the country.

The parties noted that the parliamentary negotiations have become an important part of deepening cooperation between the two countries and also added that the work of parliamentary friendship groups established on a bilateral basis increases opportunities for exchanging experience in improving legislation and parliamentary work.

They also exchanged views on the legislative framework for ensuring gender equality, the role of women in all spheres of public life, the wide opportunities created for them, and the enormous work carried out by women to study, protect, and transfer national cultural heritage to future generations.

Furthermore, during the discussion of the current state of Turkmen-Chinese relations and prospects for their development, the interlocutors noted that there are great opportunities for expanding cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Meanwhile, cooperation between the parliaments of China and Turkmenistan plays an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. Both countries actively cooperate at the legislative level, which facilitates the exchange of experience and the development of legal frameworks for further cooperation. Regular visits and meetings of parliamentarians, joint meetings, and working groups contribute to strengthening political ties and coordination of actions in international organizations.